Truist Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

EOG stock opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after buying an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

