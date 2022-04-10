Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 579,102 shares.The stock last traded at $59.66 and had previously closed at $64.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Triton International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Triton International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

