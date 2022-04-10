TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to post $86.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $82.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $378.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.50 million to $383.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $409.85 million, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $414.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million.

Several research firms have commented on TCBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 100,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,569. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.