TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.18% of TravelCenters of America worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

TravelCenters of America stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. The company has a market cap of $590.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.03.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

