TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 75,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $640.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $648.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

