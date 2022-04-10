Tranchess Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27.96 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $66.01 million and $27.96 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002120 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,731.00 or 0.99934280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00062550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00025539 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000083 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,813,991 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

