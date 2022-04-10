Trainline (LON:TRN) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.25) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 266 ($3.49) to GBX 268 ($3.51) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.23) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 328.17 ($4.30).

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 281 ($3.69) on Thursday. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 506.50 ($6.64). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 215.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

