Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Garmin by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of GRMN traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $114.24. The stock had a trading volume of 875,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

