Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 192 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,292,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $488.14. 33,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.22. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.01 and a 1 year high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.96%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.