TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCON. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of TCON opened at $2.51 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 82,751 shares of company stock worth $182,965. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $3,039,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

