TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $476.38

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.38 ($6.25) and traded as low as GBX 462.50 ($6.07). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 467 ($6.12), with a volume of 447,434 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 457.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 476.31. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97.

TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

