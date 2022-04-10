TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $476.38

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.38 ($6.25) and traded as low as GBX 462.50 ($6.07). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 467 ($6.12), with a volume of 447,434 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 457.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 476.31. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97.
About TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.