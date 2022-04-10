TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TPG stock opened at 28.61 on Wednesday. TPG has a 12-month low of 26.50 and a 12-month high of 35.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 29.71.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.41 by -0.16. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

