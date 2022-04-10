Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$31.00. The company traded as high as C$21.85 and last traded at C$21.85, with a volume of 289314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.39.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.54.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.99%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 472.73%.

About Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

