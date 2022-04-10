Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.

TLYS opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $283.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLYS. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Tilly’s by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

