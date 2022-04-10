The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Sells $519,713.10 in Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after acquiring an additional 805,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

