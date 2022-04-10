The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 225,226 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

