The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Raised to $20.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PNTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $512.11 million, a PE ratio of 224.38 and a beta of 2.55.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,136,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

