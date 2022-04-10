The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

HYB stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 78,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. 23.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

