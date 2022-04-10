The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

KHC stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.