The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,674.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 960,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after acquiring an additional 953,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after buying an additional 932,299 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.94 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

