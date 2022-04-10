The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Timken (NYSE:TKR) Target Price to $64.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Get Timken alerts:

TKR stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. Timken has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.05%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Timken by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Timken by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 55,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timken (Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.