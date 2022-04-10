The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Target Price to $9.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HA. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.20.

Hawaiian stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.71) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

