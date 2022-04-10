The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.90.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.39. 3,294,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,060. The company has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.20 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

