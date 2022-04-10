The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $160.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $140.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.