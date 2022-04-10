The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Mark Roderick Hunter Acquires 330,000 Shares

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) insider Mark Roderick Hunter bought 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £240,900 ($315,934.43).
Shares of LON:ART opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Friday. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The company has a market capitalization of £52.55 million and a PE ratio of -13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
About Artisanal Spirits (Get Rating)
