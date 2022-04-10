The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Mark Roderick Hunter Acquires 330,000 Shares

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating) insider Mark Roderick Hunter bought 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £240,900 ($315,934.43).

Shares of LON:ART opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Friday. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The company has a market capitalization of £52.55 million and a PE ratio of -13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members worldwide. The company also sells various other premium single cask spirits that include single cask bourbon, Indian whisky, Japanese whisky, single cask Armagnac, cognac, gin, and rum.

