TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$135.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.
TFII opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $102.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TFI International by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
