TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$135.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

TFII opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $102.38.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TFI International by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

