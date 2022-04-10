TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

