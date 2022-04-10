Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $189.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $195.00 to $189.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.41.

Shares of TXN opened at $174.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

