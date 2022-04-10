Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,569. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

