TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.06. 27,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,295,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

TTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 98,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,030 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,135,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

