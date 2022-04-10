Teradyne (CNSX:TER) PT Lowered to $11.00 at ATB Capital

Teradyne (CNSX:TERGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

About Teradyne

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

