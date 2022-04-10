Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.56

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 61488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 33,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after buying an additional 309,434 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

