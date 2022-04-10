Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.14 ($4.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of LON:TEG traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 262 ($3.44). 70,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,285. The firm has a market cap of £179.12 million and a P/E ratio of 45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 214.25 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 285.01 ($3.74). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.73.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

