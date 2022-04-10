Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $5.64

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.49. Tellurian shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 174,600 shares changing hands.

TELL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.12.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

