Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Grupo Santander

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Grupo Santander from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a SEK 106 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 target price (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

