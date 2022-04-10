Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $507.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $507.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $480.68 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $391.28 and a 1-year high of $490.75. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.36.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

