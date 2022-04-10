Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.27 ($0.30) to €0.23 ($0.25) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Italia (TIIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.