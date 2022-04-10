Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.09

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$30.09 and last traded at C$29.85, with a volume of 18483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.08.

TCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$433.83 million and a P/E ratio of 110.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$35.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.40 million. Research analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

