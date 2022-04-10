Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $2,337,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 739,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

