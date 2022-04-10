Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGB. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 916,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,466. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

