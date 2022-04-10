Target (NYSE:TGT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 168,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,230,844 shares.The stock last traded at $233.98 and had previously closed at $228.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

