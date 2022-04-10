Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Increased to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $300.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $255.00. Gordon Haskett’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $233.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.71. Target has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

