Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Talos Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,663. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

