Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given New SEK 174 Price Target at Barclays

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from SEK 179 to SEK 174 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 190 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.55.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 44.95%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

