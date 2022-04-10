Susquehanna Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $96.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.