Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,216 shares of company stock worth $3,260,792. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

