SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

SXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $743.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

