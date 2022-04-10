Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNCY. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,215.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

