Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 1,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $25,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $26,140.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 13 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $312.65.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 251 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $6,034.04.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 749 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $18,035.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $26,420.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $33,297.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $28,930.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $26,290.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $25,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $26,090.00.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 890,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7,088.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 745,590 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 723,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,225.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 690,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,504,000 after acquiring an additional 619,119 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

