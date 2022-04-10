Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,035,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.25.

Shares of SUI opened at $182.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.57 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

